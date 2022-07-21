×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: MPC raises interest rates by 75 basis points

Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, economist at FNB

21 July 2022 - 23:58

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the first time since September 2002. The move is in bid to tame rising inflation. Business Day TV unpacked the outcome in greater detail with Koketso Mano, economist at FNB.

Or listen to full audio

Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Spike in prices may tilt Reserve Bank towards ...
Economy
2.
Higher-than-expected inflation puts 75 bps rate ...
Economy
3.
Fitch downgrades Brics bank because of Russian ...
Economy
4.
Gauteng’s new township act in full swing; here’s ...
Economy
5.
Greylisting would turn SA into a financial ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.