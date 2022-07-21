Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
SA has derived little economic benefit from joining the bloc, just diplomatic damage over Russia
Turnaround strategy for financially distressed municipalities follows a visit by party MPLs
KwaZulu-Natal to stage final provincial elective conference before party’s national policy conference
Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, economist at FNB
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Britain’s spy chief estimates about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since the February invasion, and ‘winter is coming’
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Copenhagen’s Geranium, a meat-free eatery on the eighth floor of a football stadium, was recently named the world’s number-one restaurant by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards
The Reserve Bank surprised with the highest increase in borrowing costs in two decades, underlining governor Lesetja Kganyago’s determination to tame rampant inflation and also signalling an acceleration in the pace of interest rate hikes.
The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday raised the repurchase rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 5.5% from 4.75%...
Reserve Bank signals sharper rate hikes ahead as it confronts inflation
Repo rate hike of 75 basis points is the Bank’s highest borrowing cost increase in two decades
