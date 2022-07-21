×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Reserve Bank signals sharper rate hikes ahead as it confronts inflation

Repo rate hike of 75 basis points is the Bank’s highest borrowing cost increase in two decades

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 15:26 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 21 July 2022 - 23:32

The Reserve Bank surprised with the highest increase in borrowing costs in two decades, underlining governor Lesetja Kganyago’s determination to tame rampant inflation and also signalling an acceleration in the pace of interest rate hikes.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday raised the repurchase rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 5.5% from 4.75%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.