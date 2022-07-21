×

Economy

Rampant inflation sees MPC surprise with first 75 bps hike since 2002

‘Household spending remains supportive of growth, but is likely to soften next year due to higher inflation, lower asset prices, and rising interest rates’

21 July 2022 - 15:26 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 21 July 2022 - 16:35

The Reserve Bank has raised interest rates for a fifth consecutive meeting as it moves to curb accelerating inflation and protect the weakened rand. 

Following its usual three-day meeting, the monetary policy committee lifted the repo rate 75 basis points (bps) to 5.5% on Thursday, surprising the market, with 19 of 23 economists surveyed by Reuters expecting a 50 bps rise...

