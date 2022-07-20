BREAKING NEWS: Consumer inflation reaches 13-year high

Strong US corporate earnings and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe have allayed fears of a recession
Given Telkom’s fast-declining value, the proposed tie-up makes sense for the industry and consumers
SA does not have enough capacity to generate sufficient electricity for all of us, says spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The Offshore Alliance (the Australian Workers’ Union and Maritime Union of Australia) says Shell has refused to bargain since workers rejected its latest offer nine days ago
Consumer inflation reached 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, worse than market expectations
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
The funding is to counter rising food prices and inflation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climate change and the pandemic
The defending champion attacked on the Port de Lers but the yellow jersey holder kept up to retain the lead
The model sells below the XC40 P8 Recharge in a Volvo's electrified local range
Consumer price inflation reached a 13-year high in June, Stats SA said on Wednesday.
The consumer price index (CPI) accelerated 7.4% from 6.5% in May, well above the upper band of the SA Reserve Bank’s inflation targeting range of 3%-6%. ..
