Economy

BREAKING NEWS: Consumer inflation reaches 13-year high

Consumer inflation reached 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, worse than market expectations

20 July 2022 - 10:51 Thuletho Zwane

Consumer price inflation reached a 13-year high in June, Stats SA said on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) accelerated 7.4% from 6.5% in May, well above the upper band of the SA Reserve Bank’s inflation targeting range of 3%-6%. ..

