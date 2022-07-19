×

WATCH: Markets price in another rate hike

Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

19 July 2022 - 21:20
Picture: 123RF/kawfangkanjana
Picture: 123RF/kawfangkanjana

The SA Reserve Bank is expected to hike interest rates for a fifth consecutive time at its meeting on Thursday as it attempts to fight accelerating inflation and avoid further currency weakness. Business Day TV caught up with RMB economist Siobhan Redford for her expectations.

MPC preview: Fifth successive rates hike expected

Markets pricing in higher rates and higher inflation expectations cement case for 50bps hike
WATCH: ETF total market cap falls nearly 10% in first half

Business Day TV speaks to Mike Brown and Gareth Stobie
WATCH: Crypto assets and exchange control — quo vadis?

Michael Avery talks to Farzam Ehsani, Sean Sanders and Jonathan Ovadia
WATCH: BlackRock sees more market volatility ahead

Business Day TV talks to BlackRock's fixed income strategist Scott Thiel
