Economy

Household resilience held steady in first quarter, Altron survey shows

A report by fintech group Altron has indicated that the households remained resilient in their ability to take on and service debt

14 July 2022 - 09:28 Karl Gernetzky

Data from fintech group Altron has shown that the ability of SA consumers to take on and service debt held steady in the first quarter of 2022, indicating a measure of financial stability has returned for many households battered by Covid-19.

The Altron Fintech Household Financial Resilience Index (Afhri), compiled by economist Roelof Botha, fell 2.5% to 109.9 points in the first quarter of 2022 from the three months prior, although it noted seasonal factors were at play, and the festive season often seeing many households receive 13th cheques...

