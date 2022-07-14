The fear the US Federal Reserve could go for a more aggressive interest rate hike in July to has hurt the metal’s outlook
The country still has an intelligence problem a year after the failed insurrection
A shortage of supply and rising prices of copper will hamper SA’s efforts to add renewable energy to the grid to replace coal-fired power stations
Paul Mashatile releases conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule
Bidvest Life wants to develop simpler products and explore new distribution channels as it looks to widen its appeal across all income groups
The economy is likely to grow at a faster pace in the second quarter than economists expected, according to the BankservAfrica economic transactions index
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
The renewed surge in cases is mostly of the BA.4/5 Omicron variants
Efficiency of movement and thought, effective execution and discipline should see them through, but nothing in rugby is certain
Joe Biden’s visit to Jerusalem comes as American attempts to steer Israel away from Beijing seem to be working
Data from fintech group Altron has shown that the ability of SA consumers to take on and service debt held steady in the first quarter of 2022, indicating a measure of financial stability has returned for many households battered by Covid-19.
The Altron Fintech Household Financial Resilience Index (Afhri), compiled by economist Roelof Botha, fell 2.5% to 109.9 points in the first quarter of 2022 from the three months prior, although it noted seasonal factors were at play, and the festive season often seeing many households receive 13th cheques...
Household resilience held steady in first quarter, Altron survey shows
A report by fintech group Altron has indicated that the households remained resilient in their ability to take on and service debt
