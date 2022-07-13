×

Economy

SARB to declare crypto a financial product and create a regulatory framework

Boundaries between the crypto world and the traditional financial system will increasingly become blurred, posing significant risk to financial markets

13 July 2022 - 17:40 Thuletho Zwane

The SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) is planning to put in force the rule for crypto assets in the next 18-24 months, deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said, joining central banks across the world mulling the regulation of the sector, which has been susceptible  to advanced money laundering and other cyber-related crimes. 

Speaking at a PSG webinar on the future of money banking and crypto on Tuesday, Naidoo said initially, the crypto hype bore all the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme and a pyramid scheme but there was now some genuine excitement about the technology, and the potential in the payment space...

