SARB to declare crypto a financial product and create a regulatory framework

Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
This is particularly helpful in understanding how economics and policy will affect markets this year
The amount is a 50% increase from S&P Global Ratings’ borrowing forecast for the utility in November
Maropene Ramokgopa rejects talk that her appointment is to do Cyril Ramaphosa’s bidding and says her credentials speak for themselves .
Abdurrahim Bux to take the reins as Colyn moves to another post at company formerly known as Imbalie Beauty
Boundaries between the crypto world and the traditional financial system will increasingly become blurred, posing significant risk to financial markets
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
US president greeted as an old friend on arrival in Israel but faces tough talks with other leaders in the region
The location, as well as his record at St Andrews and in Majors make SA’s top-ranked player a realistic choice for winner
Dr Erica de Greef, co-founder of the African Fashion Research Institute, discusses her recent publications and her work as a decolonial fashion activist
The SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) is planning to put in force the rule for crypto assets in the next 18-24 months, deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said, joining central banks across the world mulling the regulation of the sector, which has been susceptible to advanced money laundering and other cyber-related crimes.
Speaking at a PSG webinar on the future of money banking and crypto on Tuesday, Naidoo said initially, the crypto hype bore all the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme and a pyramid scheme but there was now some genuine excitement about the technology, and the potential in the payment space...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SARB to declare crypto a financial product and create a regulatory framework
Boundaries between the crypto world and the traditional financial system will increasingly become blurred, posing significant risk to financial markets
The SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) is planning to put in force the rule for crypto assets in the next 18-24 months, deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said, joining central banks across the world mulling the regulation of the sector, which has been susceptible to advanced money laundering and other cyber-related crimes.
Speaking at a PSG webinar on the future of money banking and crypto on Tuesday, Naidoo said initially, the crypto hype bore all the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme and a pyramid scheme but there was now some genuine excitement about the technology, and the potential in the payment space...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.