Economy

Factory activity perks up but remains in negative territory

Manufacturing activity still shows lingering effects of the KZN floods, a strike in the steel sector and load-shedding, in May

12 July 2022 - 13:50 Thuletho Zwane

Manufacturing activity fell for a third consecutive month, although at a slower pace than in the previous month, signalling that the sector was recovering from the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April. 

Stats SA said on Tuesday that manufacturing production decreased 2.3% year on year in May. That was an improvement on the sharp April drop of 7.8% year on year...

