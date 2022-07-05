NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Naamsa warns clock is ticking on switch to EV production
Business Day TV talks to Mike Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa
05 July 2022 - 22:17
Europe has accelerated its push towards the electric vehicle (EV) market. The region is SA’s key export market for cars and with the local automotive industry falling behind in the production of EVs, Naamsa has called on the government to speed up policy on this front. Business Day TV spoke to Mike Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa for more detail.
