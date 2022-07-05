×

WATCH: Naamsa warns clock is ticking on switch to EV production

Business Day TV talks to Mike Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa

05 July 2022 - 22:17
Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa, speaks at the Southern African Transport Conference. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa, speaks at the Southern African Transport Conference. Picture: SUPPLIED

Europe has accelerated its push towards the electric vehicle (EV) market. The region is SA’s key export market for cars and with the local automotive industry falling behind in the production of EVs, Naamsa has called on the government to speed up policy on this front. Business Day TV spoke to Mike Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

