Economy SA business activity improves to a 13-month high in June Expansion is linked to a recovery in economic conditions, especially in KwaZulu-Natal after floods earlier in 2022

SA business activity jumped to a 13-month high in June, pointing to the fastest expansion in the country’s private sector activity since May 2021.

The S&P Global SA purchasing managers index (PMI), which was released on Tuesday, was at 52.5 in June from 50.7 in May...