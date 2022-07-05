SA business activity improves to a 13-month high in June
Expansion is linked to a recovery in economic conditions, especially in KwaZulu-Natal after floods earlier in 2022
05 July 2022 - 14:02
SA business activity jumped to a 13-month high in June, pointing to the fastest expansion in the country’s private sector activity since May 2021.
The S&P Global SA purchasing managers index (PMI), which was released on Tuesday, was at 52.5 in June from 50.7 in May...
