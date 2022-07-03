Economy Spike in vehicle sales may not be sustainable High interest rates and soaring food and fuel prices are likely to dampen consumer demand in future B L Premium

Enjoy it while it lasts. That was the message from motor industry executives at the weekend after a surprisingly strong new-vehicle sales performance in June.

Figures released on Friday by Naamsa show that sales of new cars and commercial vehicles last month totalled 41,018. That was 7.8% higher than the 38,131 of June 2021. ..