Spike in vehicle sales may not be sustainable
High interest rates and soaring food and fuel prices are likely to dampen consumer demand in future
03 July 2022 - 16:22
Enjoy it while it lasts. That was the message from motor industry executives at the weekend after a surprisingly strong new-vehicle sales performance in June.
Figures released on Friday by Naamsa show that sales of new cars and commercial vehicles last month totalled 41,018. That was 7.8% higher than the 38,131 of June 2021. ..
