June factory activity shows worrying fall in demand
Manufacturing activity fell to 50.7 index points in April, from 60 points in March, the lowest level since July 2021
01 July 2022 - 11:00
SA’s manufacturing sector is likely to be a big drag on GDP in the second quarter, as a result of the destructive KwaZulu-Natal floods, sustained supply chain friction and significant load-shedding, which have significantly weighed on output.
Absa purchasing managers’ index released on Friday shows that headline manufacturing activity declined to 52.2 index points in June from 54.8 in May, after a stark decline in actual factory output in April. ..
