Economy June factory activity shows worrying fall in demand Manufacturing activity fell to 50.7 index points in April, from 60 points in March, the lowest level since July 2021 B L Premium

SA’s manufacturing sector is likely to be a big drag on GDP in the second quarter, as a result of the destructive KwaZulu-Natal floods, sustained supply chain friction and significant load-shedding, which have significantly weighed on output.

Absa purchasing managers’ index released on Friday shows that headline manufacturing activity declined to 52.2 index points in June from 54.8 in May, after a stark decline in actual factory output in April. ..