SA first-quarter FDI inflows increase, says Reserve Bank
The increase is due to non-resident parent entities increasing equity investments and granting loans to domestic subsidiaries, says the Bank
28 June 2022 - 12:14
Foreign direct inflows (FDI) in SA increased in the first quarter of 2022, the SA Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
In its quarterly bulletin on Tuesday, the Bank said SA recorded FDI inflows of R27.2bn in the first quarter of 2022 up from R22.7bn in the fourth quarter of 2021...
