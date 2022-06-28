Economy SA first-quarter FDI inflows increase, says Reserve Bank The increase is due to non-resident parent entities increasing equity investments and granting loans to domestic subsidiaries, says the Bank B L Premium

Foreign direct inflows (FDI) in SA increased in the first quarter of 2022, the SA Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

In its quarterly bulletin on Tuesday, the Bank said SA recorded FDI inflows of R27.2bn in the first quarter of 2022 up from R22.7bn in the fourth quarter of 2021...