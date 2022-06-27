Economy Activity in ‘other services’ sector expands The sector may partially compensate for the downturn in manufacturing and mining output and positively affect GDP in the second quarter B L Premium

Activity in the “other services” sector staged a recovery, which is expected to positively affect GDP growth in the second quarter.

After declining from 49 to 43 in the first quarter of 2022, business confidence in the other services sector rebounded to 52 in quarter two of 2022. The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) other services survey provides the latest trends and outlook for hotels, restaurants, transport, real estate and business services...