Activity in ‘other services’ sector expands
The sector may partially compensate for the downturn in manufacturing and mining output and positively affect GDP in the second quarter
27 June 2022 - 15:47
Activity in the “other services” sector staged a recovery, which is expected to positively affect GDP growth in the second quarter.
After declining from 49 to 43 in the first quarter of 2022, business confidence in the other services sector rebounded to 52 in quarter two of 2022. The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) other services survey provides the latest trends and outlook for hotels, restaurants, transport, real estate and business services...
