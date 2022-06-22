Building confidence loses ground in second quarter
There was a sharp downturn in the confidence of building material manufacturers in the three months to end-June, according to an FNB survey
22 June 2022 - 12:21
Confidence in the building sector slipped in the second quarter from the four-year high registered in the first three months of 2022, weighed down by a plunge in the attitude of building material manufacturers, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.
The FNB/Bureau of Economic Research building confidence index registered a 6-point decline to 34 in the second quarter, but core building — which excludes building material manufacturing and hardware retail — gained four points to 35...
