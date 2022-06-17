Economy INTEREST RATES SA economy has a cushion as US ramps up rates, say economists Federal Reserve’s largest rate hike since 1994 confirms the views of many economists it may have acted too slowly to curb US inflation B L Premium

Economists are warning South Africans to brace for another substantial interest rate hike after the US Federal Reserve acted aggressively to combat inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994, amid mounting fears of an impending recession.

The steeper-than-expected hike confirmed the views of many economists that the Fed has had to catch up after acting too slowly to curb US inflation, which rose to 8.6% in May...