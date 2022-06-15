Economy Retail sales top R519bn in the year to May 1: NielsenIQ Global market research company warns that the data was compiled before the most recent fuel price hikes that are likely to shrink consumers’ pockets in the months ahead B L Premium

Retail sales in the 12 months to May 1 rose 13% year on year to R519bn, but they exclude the latest fuel price hikes and their effect will probably make consumers more tight-fisted in the months ahead.

The latest data from market research and global consulting company NielsenIQ, released on Wednesday, also found sales increased by R42bn in the four weeks ending May 1, a 10% increase year on year...