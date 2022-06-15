Brisk April retail sales beat economists’ forecasts
Household furniture, appliances and equipment were the biggest contributors, along with textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods
15 June 2022 - 14:09
Annual retail sales rose briskly in April even as rising inflation and interest rates are set to strain household finances.
Retail sales rose at 3.4% year on year, the biggest increase since January and well above the Bloomberg median estimate of 1.7%. ..
