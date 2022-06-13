NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA and India explore stronger bilateral ties
Business Day TV spoke to Praveer Tripathi, president of the Indian Business Forum
13 June 2022 - 21:43
SA has expressed an interest in strengthening its bilateral ties with India, and a joint task force between the nations has been proposed to achieve this. Business Day TV spoke to Praveer Tripathi, president of the Indian Business Forum for more detail.
