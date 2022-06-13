Economy Mining heads into more logistics woes down the track Minerals Council SA expresses concern about effect of logistics constraints on mineral exports in the first four months of 2022 B L Premium

SA is missing out on the benefits of high commodity prices because of rail, port and border inefficiency.

From January to April, SA’s exported bulk mineral tonnages fell to their lowest level since the Covid-19 lockdown in the first half of 2020, says the Minerals Council SA...