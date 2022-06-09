×

Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Mining output crashes nearly 15% in April

Business Day TV talks to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA

09 June 2022 - 21:54
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Mining production slumped 14.9% year-on-year in April, which is almost three times worse than expected, as miners had to contend with load-shedding and a dysfunctional rail network. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA.

Floods and load-shedding take a toll on mining, manufacturing sectors

Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine wage strike also weighed heavily on mining sector
