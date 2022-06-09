NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Mining output crashes nearly 15% in April
Business Day TV talks to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA
09 June 2022 - 21:54
Mining production slumped 14.9% year-on-year in April, which is almost three times worse than expected, as miners had to contend with load-shedding and a dysfunctional rail network. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA.
