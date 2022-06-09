SA’s current account surplus widens slightly in March quarter
Surplus rose to R143bn during the review period from R132bn in the fourth quarter of last year
09 June 2022 - 18:06
SA’s current account surplus widened slightly to 2.2% of GDP in the March quarter from 2.1% in the December quarter, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday.
This meant that the account surplus rose to R143bn during the review period from R132bn in the fourth quarter of last year...
