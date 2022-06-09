Economy Mining output crashes nearly 15% in April The year-on-year fall is almost three times worse than expected, with the sector battered by load-shedding and floods in KwaZulu-Natal B L Premium

SA's mining industry had its worst month in almost two years in April, suffering a 14.9% year-on-year contraction that is almost three times worse than expected.

Mining production fell 4.3% month on month in April, from 3.2% growth in March, Stats SA said on Thursday, while output in the sector is now 7% lower than it was at the start of 2022...