KZN floods knock business sentiment in second quarter
Manufacturing sector confidence hit especially hard, while the mood among building industry turned decisively more upbeat
08 June 2022 - 13:26
Business sentiment took a knock in the second quarter, as the combination of floods in KwaZulu-Natal and lingering global shortage of semiconductors hit the manufacturing sector particularly hard.
The business confidence index, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University and Rand Merchant Bank, dipped to 42 points, the lowest level since the second quarter of 2021. The reading was 46 in the first quarter of the year...
