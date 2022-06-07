Economy GDP exceeds market projections, growing nearly 2% in first quarter The manufacturing sector and trade industry were the biggest contributors to GDP growth B L Premium

SA’s economy grew 1.9% in the first quarter of 2022, returning to pre-pandemic levels, with real GDP slightly higher than it was before Covid-19 hit, Stats SA said on Tuesday.

This is the second consecutive quarter of economic expansion, with eight out of 10 sectors recording growth in production...