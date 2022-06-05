ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: GDP growth number the front-runner in a pack of data
The market consensus is for 1.7% growth in the first quarter, in line with the Reserve Bank’s outlook for 2022
05 June 2022 - 18:27
In a week of bumper economic data releases, the focus will be on GDP growth when Stats SA releases first-quarter 2022 GDP data on Tuesday.
The market consensus forecast is for 1.7% growth, in line with the Reserve Bank’s outlook for 2022, which was revised down in May from 2% in March. Investec and FNB have revised down their projections to 1.1% in 2022, while PwC’s projections remain positive and closer to market expectations at 1.8%...
