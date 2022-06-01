×

WATCH: SA’s unemployment rate eases slightly in Q1

Business Day TV speaks to Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group

01 June 2022 - 00:00
Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

SA’s labour market had a good start to 2022. The country’s unemployment rate declined for the first time in nearly two years, easing to 34.5% in the first quarter from 35.3%. The community and social services sectors led the job gains while private households shed the most jobs. Business Day TV unpacked the print in greater detail with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.

