NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s unemployment rate eases slightly in Q1
Business Day TV speaks to Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
01 June 2022 - 00:00
SA’s labour market had a good start to 2022. The country’s unemployment rate declined for the first time in nearly two years, easing to 34.5% in the first quarter from 35.3%. The community and social services sectors led the job gains while private households shed the most jobs. Business Day TV unpacked the print in greater detail with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
