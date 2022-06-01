Vehicle exports crash in May as industry still feels effects of KZN floods
Toyota was the biggest loser as Naamsa also blames lower rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions and resurgent waves of Covid-19 for lower shipments
01 June 2022 - 14:40
SA new-vehicle exports fell almost 30% in May, thanks largely to the continued suspension of production at Toyota’s vehicle assembly plant in Durban after severe floods in April.
In March, before April’s KwaZulu-Natal floods submerged parts of the plant, the company exported 6,837 cars and commercial vehicles...
