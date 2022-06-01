Economy Vehicle exports crash in May as industry still feels effects of KZN floods Toyota was the biggest loser as Naamsa also blames lower rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions and resurgent waves of Covid-19 for lower shipments B L Premium

SA new-vehicle exports fell almost 30% in May, thanks largely to the continued suspension of production at Toyota’s vehicle assembly plant in Durban after severe floods in April.

In March, before April’s KwaZulu-Natal floods submerged parts of the plant, the company exported 6,837 cars and commercial vehicles...