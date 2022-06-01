AUTOMOTIVE
Flooding at Toyota plants slams brakes on vehicle exports
Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal wipes out 30% of vehicle exports
01 June 2022 - 23:03
Toyota SA’s production woes left an unmistakable mark on both export and domestic sales of new vehicles in May.
The company’s Prospecton vehicle assembly plant in Durban suspended production in April after KwaZulu-Natal’s catastrophic floods submerged parts of the plant. Some limited activity has resumed but this has not yet extended to high-volume vehicles, such as the Hilux bakkie, HiAce taxi, and Quest and Corolla cars...
