Economy Factory activity accelerates at faster rate in May The sharp drop in April was the result of damaging floods in KwaZulu-Natal, Absa says

Manufacturing activity in SA has expanded for a 10th consecutive month and at a faster pace, as domestic demand normalised and export sales move towards positive territory, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.8 in May from 50.7 in the previous month, which was the lowest PMI level since the July 2021 unrest. ..