Factory activity accelerates at faster rate in May
The sharp drop in April was the result of damaging floods in KwaZulu-Natal, Absa says
01 June 2022 - 13:53
Manufacturing activity in SA has expanded for a 10th consecutive month and at a faster pace, as domestic demand normalised and export sales move towards positive territory, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.8 in May from 50.7 in the previous month, which was the lowest PMI level since the July 2021 unrest. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now