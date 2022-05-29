Economy Asian car brands gain against Western marques, study shows Cash-strapped consumers seek to reduce their debt burden, Absa research suggests B L Premium

European and US car brands have lost ground to Asian competitors in SA’s new and used vehicle markets since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as cash-strapped consumers seek to reduce their debt burden, suggests a study by Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance.

In the first quarter of 2022, European and US brands saw their share of the used-vehicle market shrink from 62% to 59% from pre-Covid-19 in 2019. The drop was more pronounced in the new-vehicle market, from 45% to 37%...