Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | How to be a gritty investor in the current turbulent market
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec; and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
Ways in which investors can endure volatility in financial markets is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
We begin by taking time to acknowledge and pay respect to renowned economist Mike Schüssler, who died earlier this week.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec; and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group, who share a few thoughts about Schüssler’s life and contribution to SA’s economic community.
Having founded Economists.co.za in 2005, Schüssler was a prolific economist and researcher. He consulted to the Treasury, DaimlerChrysler, BP, the SA Property Owners Association, the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa, the Debt Counsellors Association of SA, Capitalworks and the SA Poultry Association, as well as mines, banks and pharmaceutical companies.
Schüssler and his firm produced the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) and the Bankserv Disposable Salary Index (BDSI).
We then talk to Samukelo Zwane, head of product at FNB Wealth and Investments about the resilience needed by investors to weather current volatility in financial markets.
Zwane characterises the current market as being volatile given macroeconomic upheaval brought on by countries trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Russia-Ukraine war rages on and inflation burdens businesses and consumers.
In such a market, staying invested is difficult — particularly in the stock market — as people panic, selling at the bottom and losing a part of their investment. Zwane says riding out short term negative shocks such as the current sell-off in technology stocks, is not easy, but is likely to the best course of action for investors looking to make returns over the long term.
He gives a set of strategies that investors can use to ride out volatile times, explaining the reality of what it means to invest long term.
Topics of discussion include: a tribute to renowned SA economist Mike Schüssler who recently died; the state of financial markets; how investors can survive and endure market volatility; the opportunity for those looking to enter the stock market; and the real difference between short-term and long-term investing.
