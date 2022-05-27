PODCAST | How to be a gritty investor in the current turbulent market

Ways in which investors can endure volatility in financial markets is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

We begin by taking time to acknowledge and pay respect to renowned economist Mike Schüssler, who died earlier this week.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec; and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group, who share a few thoughts about Schüssler’s life and contribution to SA’s economic community.



Join the discussion: