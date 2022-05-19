Economy Reserve Bank raises repo rate to 4.75%, affirming its inflation targeting mandate The increase was expected by most economists and analysts after inflation for April remained at 5.9% B L Premium

The SA Reserve Bank raised interest rates for a fourth consecutive meeting, as it moves to normalise policy from historical lows in a context in which a spike in global and domestic inflation has prompted both developed and developing markets to do the same.

Following its three-day meeting, the monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday lifted the repo rate by 50 basis points as predicted by 16 of 24 economists surveyed by Reuters...