SA foreign exchange reserves increase to record high
The accumulation of gross reserves bodes well for the country’s import cover level
09 May 2022 - 11:28
Foreign exchange reserves in SA increased to a record high of $60.28bn in April from $58.16bn in March.
The SA Reserve Bank said in a statement on Monday that the rise was mainly due to the proceeds received from foreign borrowings amounting to $3bn. ..
