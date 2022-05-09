×

SA foreign exchange reserves increase to record high

The accumulation of gross reserves bodes well for the country’s import cover level

09 May 2022 - 11:28 Thuletho Zwane

Foreign exchange reserves in SA increased to a record high of $60.28bn in April from $58.16bn in March. 

The SA Reserve Bank said in a statement on Monday that the rise was mainly due to the proceeds received from foreign borrowings amounting to $3bn. ..

