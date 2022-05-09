Economy Acceleration of structural reforms needed to boost investment, says presidency man The bulk of the reforms identified as necessary remain outstanding, says report B L Premium

The low levels of investment in SA by the private sector can be attributed to slow progress in implementing structural reforms that are needed to facilitate economic growth, according to a senior government official.

In the absence of the reforms, SA has been unable to attract the key investments required to spur economic growth and job creation, says Rudi Dicks, head of the project management unit in the presidency...