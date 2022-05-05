×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Global stagflation risks a threat to SA with its own challenges

The real concern is that it becomes a precursor to an economic recession

BL Premium
05 May 2022 - 19:20 Thuletho Zwane

An old enemy is stalking the global economy and SA could be caught in the middle.

The double shock of Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two events that induced a series of negative aggregate supply shocks that have curtailed production and increased costs, has led to a bout of global stagflation — a situation in which the inflation rate is high, economic growth slows and unemployment remains steadily high...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now