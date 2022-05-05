Global stagflation risks a threat to SA with its own challenges
The real concern is that it becomes a precursor to an economic recession
05 May 2022 - 19:20
An old enemy is stalking the global economy and SA could be caught in the middle.
The double shock of Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two events that induced a series of negative aggregate supply shocks that have curtailed production and increased costs, has led to a bout of global stagflation — a situation in which the inflation rate is high, economic growth slows and unemployment remains steadily high...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now