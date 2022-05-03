Economy Sharp fall in manufacturing activity shows concern about stagflation Absa says Reserve Bank is not in a good position to push up interest rates to fight inflation without adverse effects B L Premium

Manufacturing activity fell sharply in April, reflecting the extent to which KwaZulu-Natal flooding forced facilities in several subsectors to temporarily halt production, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

The April number was also affected by a weaker global economy resulting in reduced demand for SA exports, a further rise in domestic input cost pressures and the Ukraine war’s effects. These factors are likely to go on affecting manufacturing activity in coming months...