ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Absa PMI and new vehicle sales to take the spotlight
Recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Russia-Ukraine war thought to have slowed activity in the manufacturing sector
02 May 2022 - 17:21
The state of manufacturing will come under the spotlight this week, with the effect of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and war between Russia and Ukraine likely to have tempered momentum in the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) in April.
The PMI is based on a survey from respondents in the manufacturing sector conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research, which covers activity such as new sales orders, business activity and employment...
