Credit extension lifts reflecting firm demand by households
Recovery in credit demand is expected to continue in March as economic activity continues to normalise
29 April 2022 - 11:39
SA private-sector credit increased for nine consecutive months, marking the strongest pace since May 2020.
Data released by the SA Reserve Bank on Friday shows that SA private-sector credit grew 5.89% year on year in March, exceeding market consensus of 5.3% and accelerating from a 3.62% gain a month earlier. ..
