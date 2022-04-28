Producer inflation higher than expected at 11.9% in March
The rise in commodity prices will worsen already elevated cost pressures with consequences for producers and consumers
28 April 2022 - 12:39
SA producer price index (PPI) in March reached its highest level since the series began in 2013, beating market expectations by more than a full percentage point.
Annual PPI for final manufactured goods released by Stats SA on Thursday reached 11.9% in March, accelerating from 10.5% in February, and well above Bloomberg consensus expectations of 10.7%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now