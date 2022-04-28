Economy Producer inflation higher than expected at 11.9% in March The rise in commodity prices will worsen already elevated cost pressures with consequences for producers and consumers B L Premium

SA producer price index (PPI) in March reached its highest level since the series began in 2013, beating market expectations by more than a full percentage point.

Annual PPI for final manufactured goods released by Stats SA on Thursday reached 11.9% in March, accelerating from 10.5% in February, and well above Bloomberg consensus expectations of 10.7%...