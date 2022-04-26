Business activity falls slightly in February
SA’s economic recovery remains fragile amid geopolitical tension, rising cost of living, load-shedding and capacity constraints
26 April 2022 - 14:31
Business activity fell slightly in February, after an uptick in January, with decreases in six of the 10 components outweighing increases in the remaining four, the SA Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
The Bank’s composite business cycle indicator, compiled with the Bureau for Economic Research, examines the direction in which real economic activity is moving. It is a robust signal for business cycle recoveries and downturns over the next six months. ..
