Unions say accelerating inflation and increasing food prices make a strong case for wage increase

Unions to make a case for public-sector wage increases above 5.9%

Following a pre-wage negotiation briefing by the National Treasury, public sector unions said they will press their case for higher wages with cost-of-living projections for workers at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSBC) meeting on Friday.

The unions said their members are facing greater economic hardship, citing rising interest rates and accelerating inflation that’s driving up food and transport costs...