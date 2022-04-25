ANC proposes an alliance with big business as the answer to SA’s economic woes
Party’s economic policy discussion document shows radical policy shift to greater private sector involvement in economy and SOEs
25 April 2022 - 19:57
The ANC is proposing greater private sector involvement in the economy, a radical policy shift for the organisation that has long been in favour of state-led growth and possibly reflecting the government’s constrained finances to lift economic growth.
In a discussion document on economic policy, obtained by Business Day ahead of the party’s policy conference later in 2022, the ANC outlined a range of interventions that broadly propose that private sector companies buy stakes in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), play a bigger role in infrastructure funding and help solve the country’s energy crisis. ..
