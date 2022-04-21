China’s lockdown will effect slowdown in SA economy
21 April 2022 - 19:59
The slowdown in China‘s economy — the largest consumer of commodities and a key global manufacturing hub — will lead to a slowdown in demand for SA’s commodity exports.
In addition to the war, frequent and wider-ranging lockdowns in China — including in the country’s key manufacturing hubs — have also slowed activity, causing new bottlenecks in global supply chains...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now