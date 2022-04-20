Supply shortages push inflation towards top of Bank’s target band
CPI in March accelerates to 5.9%, while analysts say further tightening of interest rates is needed
20 April 2022 - 10:51
UPDATED 20 April 2022 - 22:44
SA’s consumer prices edged closer to the upper band of the Reserve Bank’s target range on Wednesday, throwing the Bank deeper in a quandary about taming inflation without choking economic growth.
Data released by Stats SA on Wednesday showed that the inflation rate accelerated to 5.9% in March, closer to the ceiling of the central bank’s target range of 3% and 6%...
