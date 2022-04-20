SA inflation accelerates in March, but remains within SARB target range
Analysts expected inflation to continue its relentless upward climb in March, possibly even breaching the upper 6% limit of the target band
20 April 2022 - 10:51
Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) quickened to 5.9% in March from 5.7% in February, remaining just below the upper band of the SA Reserve Bank's (SARB) target range, Stats SA said on Wednesday.
Analysts expected inflation to continue its relentless upward climb in March, possibly even breaching the 3% to 6% target the Bank uses to guide its monetary policy...
