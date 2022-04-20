Economy Inflation accelerates in March, but remains within Reserve Bank target band Analysts expected inflation to continue its relentless upward climb in March, possibly even breaching the upper limit of the target band B L Premium

Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) quickened to 5.9% in March from 5.7% in February, remaining just below the upper band of the Reserve Bank’s target range, Stats SA said on Wednesday.

Analysts expected inflation to continue its relentless upward climb in March, possibly even breaching the 3%-6% target the Bank uses to guide its monetary policy...