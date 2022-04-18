ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflationary pressure invites more rate hikes
With CPI heading towards 6%, inflation risks are rising, putting the Reserve Bank on high alert
18 April 2022 - 16:41
Inflation will be firmly in focus this week with the consumer price index (CPI) expected to have continued its relentless upward climb in March and possibly even breached the upper 6% limit of the target band.
If CPI does hit 6% year on year in March — from 5.7% in February year on year — it will be the highest monthly print since March 2017...
