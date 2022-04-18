Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflationary pressure invites more rate hikes With CPI heading towards 6%, inflation risks are rising, putting the Reserve Bank on high alert B L Premium

Inflation will be firmly in focus this week with the consumer price index (CPI) expected to have continued its relentless upward climb in March and possibly even breached the upper 6% limit of the target band.

If CPI does hit 6% year on year in March — from 5.7% in February year on year — it will be the highest monthly print since March 2017...