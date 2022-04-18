×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflationary pressure invites more rate hikes

With CPI heading towards 6%, inflation risks are rising, putting the Reserve Bank on high alert

BL Premium
18 April 2022 - 16:41 Claire Bisseker

Inflation will be firmly in focus this week with the consumer price index (CPI) expected to have continued its relentless upward climb in March and possibly even breached the upper 6% limit of the target band.

If CPI does hit 6% year on year in March — from 5.7% in February year on year — it will be the highest monthly print since March 2017...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now