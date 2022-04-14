Economy Trade conditions worsen in first quarter, Sacci index shows Rising fuel prices, wage demands and higher interest rates are putting a strain on business profitability, and more than 80% of respondents expect input costs to rise B L Premium

Trade conditions deteriorated in February and March 2022 after bordering on positive territory in January 2022 as economic growth remained sluggish, the SA Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Sacci) reported on Thursday.

Sacci’s Trade Activity Index for the first quarter of 2022 fell to 43.1 in the first quarter of 2022. from 48.1 in the fourth quarter of 2021 as lower export volumes due to logistical issues at ports, supply chain disruptions, and rising inflation and interest rates led to cautionary and selective spending by businesses and households...