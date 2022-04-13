High-impact entrepreneurs benefit from success of investment vehicle

Venture capital fund Endeavor SA has raised double its initial target for its Harvest Fund II, with R190m raised in the fund’s final close.

Endeavor SA is the local arm of Endeavor Global, an international non-profit organisation with headquarters in New York. It aims to identify and mentor high-impact entrepreneurs in emerging markets to accelerate the growth of such businesses and, in doing so, to drive job creation and long-term economic growth.

The fund has already invested in 10 companies in the past year, the first being Flexclub and the most recent being Sequoia-backed Clickatell, making it the most active venture capital (VC) fund in SA over the past year.

Harvest Fund II is a founder-aligned, rules-based, co-investing fund into a vetted pipeline of medium-sized, high-growth Southern Africa-founded “Endeavor Entrepreneurs” which are enrolled in its global programme. The co-investment and rules-based nature of Harvest Fund II makes it an extremely efficient fund and the first of its kind in Africa.

Harvest fundraising lead Antonia Bothner says: “What also differentiates our fund is the spectrum of stages it invests in, which range from pre-Series A to Series D, mimicking the companies Endeavor works with in its portfolio of high-growth entrepreneurs.”

Fund II follows the terms of the lead investor, enabling Endeavor to actively assist entrepreneurs to raise capital through access to Endeavor’s investor network and supporting them in negotiating terms before joining the round.